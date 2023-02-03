Kareena Kapoor Khan's Doppelganger Asmita Guptaa Shakes leg to Nagada Song, Leaves Internet Speechless

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood, has an unparallel fan base. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her dedication and hard work all these years. Recently, we came across doppelgangers of celebritities including that of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who left the internet stunned with their similar features and immitating style. And now, netizens have found the doppelganger of Kareena Kapoor who has been making waves on the internet by recreating the actress' famous looks and dialogues from her films.

Beauty and fashion influencer Ashmita Gupta, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Bebo, loves to copy the actress' gorgeous looks and style. She recently shared a video on social media where she is seen grooving and lip-syncing popular track from the film. Her killer expression will convince you that she is the doe-eyed Bollywood beauty for quite some time.

People were taken aback by Asmita's uncanny resemblance to Bebo. While some of the users hailed her for her immitating skill, others criticised her for being a poor version of the actress.

"This is Kareena. You can't tell me otherwise," wrote an Instagram user.

"Oh my god! You look exactly like Kareena," wrote another.

"Trying hard to be Kareena, LOL!" read a comment.

"Over acting", user wrote.

"I swear you look like Punjabi girl.. not Gupta surname... Pretty and beautiful"

"Look at our new Bebo. She is slaying"

Asmita has imitated Kareena's most famous dialogues, but the one that got her the entire nation's attention was when she imitated Kareena's most hilarious and well-known monologue from 'Jab We Met'. She currently has over 1 lakh followers on social media

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. Her upcoming projects include Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and Hansal Mehta's detective thriller. The project is tentatively titled 'The Buckingham Murders'.