Kareena's gym selfie with Saif and Taimur is breaking the internet!

Kareena isn't on any social media platform officially but her pics and videos often surface on the internet.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be a fitness freak and is often spotted outside her gym. The actress knows how to keep her fashion game on point and often leaves us awestruck with her gym outfits. Bebo isn't on any social media platform officially but her pics and videos still surface on the internet.

Yet another pic of the actress is doing rounds on the internet which is a selfie from her gym. What's more exciting is that we can see her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in the background! Now, a family that exercises together, stays together!

Check out the viral pic here, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kareena kapoor khan (@thequeenkareenakapoor) on

Only yesterday, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Saif and Taimur, headed to an undisclosed location.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Akshay Kumar in 'Good News'. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screens in September this year.

Kareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali KhanGood newsAkshay Kumar
