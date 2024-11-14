Mumbai: Reliance Retail's luxury beauty brand, Tira, unveiled its flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Wednesday, with the event attended by several B-town celebrities.

Among the many stars present were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan.

Kareena looked stunning in a black off-shoulder dress, keeping her makeup and accessories minimal yet elegant. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, opted for a navy blue cord set, while Kiara Advani shone in a red outfit. The trio posed for the cameras together with bright smiles.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor also attended the event, both making stylish appearances. Shahid looked sharp in an all-white outfit, while Mira dazzled in a beautiful green shimmery bodycon dress.

RajKummar Rao also graced the event hand in hand with wife Patralekha

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he posed for shutterbugs.

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, were present for the unveiling of the store.

Other celebrities who graced the event included Sonali Bendre, Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Neelam, among others.

The Tira luxury store spans 6,200 square feet and features exclusive services such as Dior's five-step beauty ritual and personalized makeup sessions at the YSL boutique.

Tira also offers India's first exclusive skincare facials, including the 'Signature Glow.'