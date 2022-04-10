Kareena Kapoor looks smoking hot in black jumpsuit, Sonam Kapoor reacts

New Delhi: Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress spectators with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva recently took social media into a frenzy by sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot.

The `Good Newwz` actor looked sizzling hot in a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design. Carrying her signature smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, Bebo kept her hair straight loose.

She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden coloured wristwatch.

Kareena`s post accumulated more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared.

Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the 41-year-old actor.

Her `Veere Di Wedding` co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking amazing Bebo."Ekta Kapoor also commented, "How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in `Laal Singh Chaddha` alongside Aamir Khan.Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh`s untitled next.