Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor looks smoking hot in black jumpsuit, Sonam Kapoor reacts

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Kareena Kapoor looks smoking hot in black jumpsuit, Sonam Kapoor reacts

New Delhi: Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress spectators with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva recently took social media into a frenzy by sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot.

The `Good Newwz` actor looked sizzling hot in a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design. Carrying her signature smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, Bebo kept her hair straight loose.

She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden coloured wristwatch.

Kareena`s post accumulated more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared.

Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the 41-year-old actor.

Her `Veere Di Wedding` co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking amazing Bebo."Ekta Kapoor also commented, "How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in `Laal Singh Chaddha` alongside Aamir Khan.Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh`s untitled next.

