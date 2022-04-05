हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor loses her cool, shouts 'peechhe jaa yaar' as paparazzo gets injured by her car, video goes viral - Watch

Kareena saw the pap's leg about to get injured by her car and immediately yelled at the driver shouting 'peechhe dekh yaar', 'Sambhalo yaar'. 

Kareena Kapoor loses her cool, shouts &#039;peechhe jaa yaar&#039; as paparazzo gets injured by her car, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan almost lost her cool in public for the first time as a paparazzo got injured by her car. It so happened that after visiting BFF Malaika Arora at her residence, Bebo was walking towards her car and a group of photographers gathered to click her. 

Kareena saw the pap's leg about to get injured by her car and immediately yelled at the driver shouting 'peechhe dekh yaar', 'Sambhalo yaar'. Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared the video: 

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release on August 11, 2022, in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanKareena trolledkareena paparazzi
Next
Story

Grammys 2022: PM Modi congratulates India's Ricky Kej for winning his second award

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Before attack, Murtaza saw a special video