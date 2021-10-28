हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor posts photo of toddler Jeh trying out 'yoga' in Jaisalmer

Kareena Kapoor is currently holidaying with Siaf Ali Khan and sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in Jaiselmer.

Kareena Kapoor posts photo of toddler Jeh trying out &#039;yoga&#039; in Jaisalmer
Instagram

Jaipur:  Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are chilling out in Jaisalmer with their two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The doting mother on Thursday (October 28) posted an adorable picture of her younger son, Jeh, doing what looks like the yogic 'mountain pose' ('tadasana'), also known as the 'pike position'.

Check out the adorable photo:

“Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta,” Bebo captioned her post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena had posted a selfie in sportswear on her Instagram stories. It shows her doing workouts and carries the caption 'Desert Run'.

Kareena's posterior-view picture of a playful eight-month-old Jeh, who was some time back the target of vicious trolling because of his name, received immense love in the comment section.  Kareena's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, reacted lovingly with the words, "Our 'jaan' (life)" whereas Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora posted two red heart emojis in the comment section.

