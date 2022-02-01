Kareena Kapoor recalls her vegetarian boyfriend's reaction when dad Randhir Kapoor picked a non-veg restaurant for dinner outing

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a foodie! And the actress has admitted to this side of her several times in her interactions. Kareena admits that she loves to gorge on delicious cuisines, especially when she is on a long break and not shooting. Recently, she appeared on Twinkle Khanna's chat show when she shared an interesting incident, related to the food habit of her family.

As per Kareena, the Kapoors take their food pretty seriously and are extremely passionate about the same. Long back, when Kareena introduced her former boyfriend, who was apparently a vegetarian, to her dad Randhir Kapoor, the latter passed an interesting comment on him.

The veteran actor was apparently apprised by her daughter's choice that the guy was a vegetarian and commented that he could have his dinner with the driver.

A video shared by 'Tweak India', featuring Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor', has the two divas talking about the incident.

Twinkle Khanna says, "There's this apocryphal tale where you wanted to introduce a boyfriend to your dad. And you said, 'Daddy, this is my new boyfriend, let's go for dinner and he said, 'Beta, Dum Pukht chalte hai.' And then you said, 'Daddy, he's vegetarian.' And he said, 'Koi baat nahi beta wo driver ke saath khana khayega (No problem, he'll eat with the driver)'." For the unversed, 'Dum Pukht' is a restaurant popular for its non-vegetarian dishes.

Responding to Twinkle, Kareena, who seemed a little embarrassed, says, "What do I say, you know how they are, what do I say? You know how they are, about their food, about their paya."

Twinkle further probes if they ended up going to the restaurant that was initially proposed by Randhir, and did her 'vegetarian boyfriend' just sit there? Kareena replies, "He had to watch and stare." Watch the clip below:

Speaking of Kareena's upcoming project, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. She will be seen starring alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in the film. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' is scheduled to release April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Reports are also there that Kareena has been offered an exciting project alongside Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik and Kareena have done four films together and were last seen in 2003 released 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon'.