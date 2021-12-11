हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor relives 'K3G' memories, here's how she celebrated

Bebo, who played the role of 'Poo' in K3G, was an inspiration behind many girls following the co-ord fashion in 'Soniya', which was undoubtedly a fire in the song. 

Kareena Kapoor relives &#039;K3G&#039; memories, here&#039;s how she celebrated
File Photo (Viral Bhayani)

MUMBAI: It's been two decades since the cult classic movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was released and here's how the fan's favourite 'Poo' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a clip wherein she was seen enjoying her performance on the song 'You are my Soniya' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. She captioned the video as, "Friday Mood #FlashbackFriday #20YeardsOfK3G".

Bebo, who was an inspiration behind many girls following the co-ord fashion, was undoubtedly a fire in the song. She wore the iconic red hot outfit that included a sequined crop top and low knee-high slit leather pants. 

Her character--Pooja Sharma, fondly called Poo was a style icon way ahead of time. She was loved for her sartorial fashion choices, designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Kareena was paired with Hrithik Roshan in the party song, which had become the anthem of the kids of the 80s and 90s.

Earlier, Karan had penned a warm note as K3G is set to clock 20 years of release on December 14. He wrote, "It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn't stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film's music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it's all about loving your...family!" 

The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. 

The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs making a lasting mark among the audience.This movie also marked the first collaboration of Karan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

