Kareena Kapoor reveals why she auditioned for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor revealed in an interview that she had to face an audition for her role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha. The film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and Kareena will play the female lead.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Kareena said, "Because knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done anything like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that.”

In the same interview, Kareena also revealed that it was the audition of her career as she had never auditioned before, not even for her debut film. “But you know what, I think the times are changing and if I don’t evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me...And Saif was the one who told me ‘What’s wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists," she said.

Apart from Laal Singh Chadha, Kareena will also be seen in Good Newzz, Angrezi Medium and Takht.