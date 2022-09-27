Kareena Kapoor reviews Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha', calls it a 'blockbuster'
The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and will hit the big screens globally on September 30.
Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she has worked in films such as `Yaadein`, `Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham` and `Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon` as best actors.
The actress, who is known for her pout, also called their upcoming film `Vikram Vedha` a "blockbuster".
She took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the film and wrote: "Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film... a blockbuster.
Here is the post shared by the actress:
`Vikram Vedha` is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.
`Vikram Vedha` is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.
The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. `Vikram Vedha` will hit the big screens globally on September 30.
