Kareena Kapoor’s house sealed after she tests positive for COVID, BMC fears she is ‘super-spreader’

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's house has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after she and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 13). The BMC fears that Kareena can be a ‘super-spreader’ as she ‘had violated COVID norms and attended several parties’ in the recent past.

BMC in a statement said Kareena "has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out how many people did come in contact with." Kareena and Amrita had earlier put out statements on their Instagram confirming that they have COVID-19 and that they are following all the medical guidelines.

#UPDATE | The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/2xlgOHz0YT — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wKqoqgFM4x — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

She further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita too shared her statement on Instagram stories where she stressed she is following all BMC guidelines. "I have tested positive for COVID. I am following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay Responsible," read her statement.

It was reported earlier today that the duo had been attending several parties recently and hence might be super-spreaders of the deadly virus.

BMC had also instructed the people who came in contact with either Kareena or Amrita, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Earlier in the day, Kareena`s official spokesperson in a statement had told that both Kareena and Amrita had contracted COVID-19 at an "intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up."

Almost a week ago, Kareena and Amrita had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor`s daughter Rhea Kapoor.

(With inputs from ANI)