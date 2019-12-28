Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan makes Gstaad look good in these pictures- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her hubby Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in Switzerland's Gstaad. They are accompanied by Karisma Kapoor and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Karisma took to social media and wrote, “It’s all Good News ! #familytime #familyfun.” In the pictures, Kareena-Saif, Karisma and little Taimur are seen dressed in heavy jackets and woolen caps in the snow-laden Gstaad. This Swiss city is apparently Saif and Bebo's favourite holiday destination.

Despite their busy schedules, both Saif and Kareena take time off from their busy schedules and explore destinations within India and outside the country. They were recently holidaying in Ranthambore.

On the work front, Kareena's film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar released on December 27. Apart from this, Bebo has Takht, Angrezi Medium in her pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen Laal Kaptaan, that failed to weave magic at the Box Office. He will be next seen in Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgn, Jawaani Janeman and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.