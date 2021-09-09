हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Akshay Kumar's residence to offer condolence on mother Aruna Bhatia's death

Several stars were clicked outside the residence of Bolywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently lost his mother Aruna Bhatia to illness. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena too were snapped visiting Akshay's Mumbai house to offer their condolences. 

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Akshay Kumar&#039;s residence to offer condolence on mother Aruna Bhatia&#039;s death
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: A day after the demise of Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia to illness, actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted paying a visit to the 'Khiladi' actor's house. 

Kareena and Saif were snapped outside Akshay's house on Thursday afternoon. Saif Ali Khan's daughter from her previous marriage, Sara Ali Khan too was spotted outside the actor's bungalow. 

Check out their photos here:

Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor KHan

 

Earlier in the day, Akshay shared a picture on Instagram, featuring him and his mother Aruna Bhatia, who is seen planting a kiss on her son's cheek. "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.1. million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Akshay on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his grief. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote. The 53-year-old star said his mother passed away peacefully.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to return to his work on Friday. He will be jetting off to the UK tomorrow for the shoot of his new film, bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. Akshay was shooting for the new project in the UK for the past couple of weeks. He was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19.

Apart from this, Akshay has films like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. 

