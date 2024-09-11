Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been real and sassy. The actress is known to embrace herself best and she often flaunts her simple and realistic side. There are scream actresses who fall prey to cosmetic surgery and botox but Bebo has kept herself away and often maintained that she isn't here to fulfil someone else's unrealistic beauty standards for her. Even today at the age of 44 Kareena is ruling and the reason is that she is authentic. Recently in her interview with Harper Bazar, the actress spoke about how she never felt the need for Botox or any other cosmetic surgery.

Kareena said, "From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself. Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it’s spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif, or simply enjoying a workout. It’s about feeling great, whether that’s through fitness routines or just being with my family. Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me.

Talking about ageing, the actress added in the same interview," Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that".

Kareena is a diva and she will forever be Pooh for her fans and it's because of her attitude towards life. On the professional front, she will be seen next in The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta. The actress will also be part of Singham Again starring Deepika Padukone. Ajay Devgn in the lead.