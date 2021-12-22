Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan ‘spoils Taimur so much that it annoys sometimes’

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is a chill mother but her husband actor Saif Ali Khan is so easygoing with their two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan that to instill discipline in them she has to play a bad cop.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India Bebo revealed, “ am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime.”

Talking about how her responsibility has increased after welcoming their second son Jeh, Kareena added, “Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline”.

Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second son in February this year. The actress first born Taimur turned five years old on December 20. The actress could not celebrate with her son as she is in home quarantine after testing COVID positive.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress however shared an adorable note for Taimur on Instagram along with a reel of him taking his first steps and tumbling down. “Your first steps, your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... ‘cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim, no one like you mera beta,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that is an official remake of Tom Hank’s ‘Forrest Gump’.