Kareena Kapoor shares her 'picture perfect' moment with Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable yet stylish family picture. Khan family's fashion game was on point. Taking to Instagram, Kareena treated fans with yet another picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Peace, good health and prosperity to all. 2023." The image featured Kareena dressed in a dark green high-slit dress. She pulled her hair in a bun and rounded off her look with subtle makeup.

Her hubby and actor Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in a black tuxedo. Not only the couple but their sons posed in style. Taimur dressed in a navy-blue blazer with spiderman imprinted on it along with a white shirt and tie. And the little one Jeh was seen decked up in an all black outfit.

Recently, Kareena shared an image of her older son Taimur Ali Khan in a quirky pose. "BIG MOOD 2023 #My TimTim," she wrote in the caption. Kareena is currently in Gstaad, Switzerland to celebrate New Year after a hiatus of three years. She has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed the younger one Jeh.

Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film.

Speaking of Saif`s upcoming projects, he will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut`s `Adipurush.` The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana.