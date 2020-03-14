Kareena Kapoor shares in-flight pic with Aamir Khan but it's his pillow which hogs the limelight!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The two recently took off for their next schedule of shoot and Bebo, who recently joined Instagram decided to share an in-flight picture.

In the post shared by Kareena, Aamir is dozing off hugging his pillow. And the best part is that Bebo's awesome caption. She wrote: My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!

She revealed her favourite co-star happens to be Aamir Khan's pillow! Well, the actor is known to have a fetish for his pillow and is often spotted carrying it along with him to outdoor shoots multiple times.

Meanwhile, the two will be seen together in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.