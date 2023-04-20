topStoriesenglish2597184
Kareena Shares Mom Babita’s Unseen Moment With Jeh On Her Birthday, Karisma Drops Adorable Childhood Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared mother Babita's picture with Jeh while Karisma Kapoor shared her childhood picture with Babita on her birthday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:40 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Star siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor know best how to make their family members feel special. On their mother and veteran actress Babita`s birthday, the duo posted adorable wishes on social media. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a super cute image featuring her little son Jeh sitting next to his grandmom Babita. "My MA...My first home...My forever home...Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known," she captioned the post. 

Check out the grandmother-grandson`s cute click Karisma also marked her mother`s birthday by posting a priceless picture. The picture shows young Babita holding baby Karisma in her arms. "To the OG Sunita: Happy Birthday to you...Love you Mama #bestmama #happybirthday," she captioned the post. 

Karisma`s picture garnered loads of likes and comments. "Uffffff mom was too HOT...we get it from our MAMA," Kareena commented. "Too cute," Malaika Arora wrote. Babita had acted in several films, including `Farz`, `Dus Lakh`, `Kismat`, `Jeet` and `Kal Aaj Aur Kal`, among others. 

She featured in as many as 19 movies before she brought a premature end to her big-screen career following her marriage to actor Randhir Kapoor. Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they never got a divorce. However, a few months ago, several reports claimed that the couple is back to staying together. 

