Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of son Taimur Ali Khan gorging on French fries

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of son Taimur Ali Khan gorging on French fries

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan relishing French fries. In the Instagram picture Kareena posted, Taimur holds a dish and seems to be offering it to someone.

Alongside the image, Kareena wrote: "French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer."

Kareena and her best friend Malaika Arora were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are shooting for their next film, "Bhoot Police".

Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump".

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child.

 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorTaimur pics
