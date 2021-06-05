Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's adorable video at the beach on World Environment Day - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback video of her son Taimur playing on the beach on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021.

In the video, a grown-up Taimur is seen playing the sand, immersing his hands inside and building a sandcastle on the beach. The little munchkin looks quite tall and grown-up in Kareena's latest post. She wrote in the caption, "Protect, Heal, Love".

Check out the cute post:

B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan and chhote nawab Saif Ali Khan had a dreamy love story and a fairytale wedding. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot on October 16, 2012.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.