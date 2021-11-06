Kareena Kapoor showers niece Samiera with kisses, shares glimpses of her Diwali bash!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been having her gala time with her girl gang during recent Diwali celebrations has now showered her love on her niece Samiera, Karisma Kapoor’s daughter.

Recently, Bebo shared her girl gang picture in which she can be seen with Karisma, Amrita Arora and her friend while enjoying her Diwali festivities.

Kareena who is quite close with Lolo’s daughter Samiera Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen kissing her niece on her cheek.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Lolo’s baby girl’s forever

@therealkarismakapoor..”

For the occasion, Kareena opted for a bottle green kurta along with sharara while Samiera opted for a floral kurta and looked gorgeous as ever.

For the unversed, Samiera has turned 16 this year and Kareena considers her as her own daughter. She even called her ‘first-born’ and is extremely close to her. Samiera on the other hand prefers staying away from the limelight.

Karisma also shared pictures with her girl gang, sister Kareena, and little Jeh Ali Khan who celebrated his first Diwali this year.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in lead role.