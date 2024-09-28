Advertisement
KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor Slays In Luxe Wine Maroon Jumpsuit, Asks Fans To Choose: Colour Or B&W

Kareena Kapoor recently displayed boss-babe vibes in a sleek wine maroon jumpsuit, leaving fans to choose between a bold color look or an elegant black-and-white vibe.

|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 04:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kareena Kapoor Slays In Luxe Wine Maroon Jumpsuit, Asks Fans To Choose: Colour Or B&W Pic Credit: Instagram (@Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a carousel of pictures in her dazzling avatar. 

Taking to her Instagram, Bebo shared a set of pictures from her new photoshoot in monochrome and coloured format, asking her die-hard admirers to pick one of them.

She captioned the post, "Okay, so… colour or B&W? You pick" (white white and black heart emoji).

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

 

Kareena stunned in a wine maroon one-shoulder, one-sleeve jumpsuit that perfectly highlighted her sophisticated style. She went all out with her makeup, flaunting her signature smokey eyes, nude lips, and perfectly contoured and highlighted cheeks that added a sharp dimension to her look.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, neat bun, giving the outfit an elegant finish. To complement the glamorous attire, she accessorised with a pair of gold earrings and a matching ring, adding just the right amount of shimmer to her ensemble.

On the work front, Kareena made her iconic appearance in the heist drama film ‘Crew’. The movie featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena in the lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Pooja Bhamrah, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee played crucial characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial film.

The film was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network in a joint venture. The comedy-drama film is currently streaming on Netflix.

She recently featured in Hansal Mehta’s mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders. The film was bankrolled by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

The ‘Chameli’ actress is all set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’ helmed by ‘All The Best’ fame director Rohit Shetty. The action-drama also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

