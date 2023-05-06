Kareena Kapoor Smiles And Waves At Fan Who Tells Her 'Ek Baar Hath Lagane Do' - Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan stepped out on a dinner date Saturday night and needless to say that they were papped. Just as her doting husband was driving the car and the couple got off, Bebo came across a fan on the streets who wanted to touch her and shake hands. However, she was pushed away by the security.

Kareena, meanwhile, constantly smiled at the lady and even waved at her. She somehow managed to enter the venue gate and looked back to check on the fan as security did try to keep her off. Popular celeb pap posted the video on Instagram with a caption: "Ek baar hath lagane do" Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan together out for their weekend night!! While one of bebo's fans comes and wants to shake hands with her.

Kareena did try to keep her calm and even posed for a few clicks. Many fans commented on the video and supported the actress. One wrote: koi bhi normal bhi hota to haath nhi milata...cz aajkal logo ka kuch bharosa nhi kya karde...its not her fault...its normal. Another person wrote: Now start commenting she is the bad guy , but she looked back if lady got no harm

On the work front, Kareena was seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew in her kitty. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Kareena will also surprise her fans in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat which is based on the book by the same name and Hansal Mehta's next untitled venture.