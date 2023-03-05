topStoriesenglish2580199
Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Share Cutest Wishes For ‘Handsome Boy’ Ibrahim Ali Khan On Birthday- See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan shared cutest birthday wishes for Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure that her birthday post for anyone stands out amid loads of wishes. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kareena posted a throwback picture to wish Ibrahim Ali Khan a happy birthday. The photo features all four boys of Kareena`s family, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena wrote as a caption, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy...". A heart sticker of `love you` is also a part of Kareena`s adorable wish. Ibrahim`s aunt Saba Pataudi also wished him.  

Sharing a dapper picture of Ibrahim, dressed in a black suit, Saba wrote, "My handsome nephew... Happy Birthday! I love you! You`re a real gentleman and I`m So proud...! Keep Shining!" 

Soha Ali Khan wished Ibrahim in a quirky way. She posted a picture with Ibrahim and her daughter Inaya and a bunch of roses. Soha wrote, "Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday. @______iak______ #happybirthday iggy!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Ibrahim often parties with other star kids like Nysa Devgn (Ajay Devgn and Kajol`s daughter), and Mahikaa Rampal (Arjun Rampal`s daughter). He has become the pap`s favourite for his rumoured relationship with Palak Tiwari (Shweta Tiwari`s daughter).  

