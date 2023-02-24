Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Red Outfit As She Shoots With Cousin Ranbir Kapoor- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor was recently seen with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and fans just can’t keep calm. Yes, Kapoor cousins Kareena and Ranbir were recently spotted together shooting as Ranbir is all set to be Kareena’s newest guest in her chat show ‘What Women Want’.

The brother-sister duo smiled and posed for the paparazzi as they clicked them. What caught everybody’s attention was Kareena’s vibrant red outfit. Kareena wore a red halter neck top with matching pants for the event. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, aced the casual look in a denim shirt and matching jeans.

Fans could not keep their calm as soon as they saw their looks and showered their love in the comments section. “Kareena looks the best and fittest she's looked in a while. So effortlessly stylish,” a user commented. “Kapoors genes are too good,” added another user.

Watch Video Here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor`s `The Crew`, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan`s romantic comedy film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is slated to release soon. He will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s gangster drama film `Animal` alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.