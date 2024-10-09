Kareena Kapoor Tells Alia Bhatt Her Voice Is Not That Good, This Is How The Jigra Actress Reacts

Mumbai: When you talk about people who have the guts to speak about anything and everything in front of you in Bollywood only a few names come to your mind and one of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan. During her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, she told Karan that she would block him if he irritates her with unwanted questions. And now it's Alia Bhatt's turn. The actress is all set for the new season of her show What Women Wants where her sister-in-law Alia appeared on the show and it looks like they had quite a fun chat.

The video of Bebo and Alia from the chat show goes viral, where the Singham Again actress is seen upfrontly telling Alia that she doesn't think she has a very good voice, well the Jigra actress even agreed to her and mentioned that she will stick to singing in the bathroom. Alia Bhatt recently sang with Diljit Dosanjh Chal Kudiye for her film Jigra along with Vedang Raina.

Alia and Kareena are both each other's favourite and they openly express their admiration for each other. Kareena even called Alia Bhatt the perfect Kapoor bahu as she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.







