Kareena Kapoor treats us to Taimur’s artwork, calls him ‘in-house Picasso’

New Delhi: Thank God Kareena Kapoor is on Instagram now otherwise how would we have got access to some of the best pictures of her and her family. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kareena has been constantly posting updates from her quarantine diary and the recent entry to the album is a piece of art by her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. She shared Taimur’s drawing with an adorable message that read, “The world is your ice cream, my love. #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries.”

Taimur appears to have drawn an ice cream and filled it with different colours. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena also shared a glimpse of how she and BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora are catching up in the times of quarantine. Here’s how the trio is practicing social distancing.

Kareena has been constantly spreading awareness about social distancing and urging her fans to abide by the 21-day lockdown period. Her posts carry a strong message as she hopes to inspire people to take precautions during the coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at some of them here.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012. Their son Taimur was born in December 2016.

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’, has ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan coming up. She also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.