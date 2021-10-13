हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor will talk to Taimur and Jeh about LGBTQ community

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls herself and her husband Saif Ali Khan 'open-minded' and 'open-hearted' people and reveals she will talk about the LGBTQ community to her boys Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor will talk to Taimur and Jeh about LGBTQ community
Instagram and Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is mother to two of the nation's most papped and loved kids - Taimur Ali Khan (4 years old) and Jehangir Ali Khan (8 months old). The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress however wants to raise her kids in a way that they are aware of the LGBTQ community who she says are no different from straight people.

“Even calling them (those from the LGBTQ community) 'different' is something I don't like. We are one. That's the whole idea. Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No! We're all the same na with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also,” the actress told Filmfare magazine in an interview.

Sending love to her fans belonging to the LGBTQ community, Bebo said she and Saif are open-minded and open-hearted and that’s how they plan to raise their kids. “love you guys! I love the fact that you always shower me with so much love. I'm all for transparency and both Saif and I are people who live life transparently and have friends all over the world from the LGBTQ community. We are open-hearted and open-minded and that's the way I look forward to bringing up my children. We talk to them about issues pertaining to the community and I feel that's how it should be,’ shared the actress.

 

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2022.

