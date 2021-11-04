Kareena Kapoor's Diwali celebration with Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh is too adorable to miss!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Diwali, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable click of her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Jehangir Ali Khan cuddling as seen on her latest Instagram post.

Saif Ali Khan is seen smiling at the ground as baby Jeh who is lying on a mat, leans into him. The picture is heart-melting and ultimate father-son goals.

She captioned the picture with a simple greeting of "Love and Light".

Take a look at her latest post:

The actress's manager Poonam Damania and Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented on Kareena's post and wished her on the occasion of Diwali.

Earlier, the actress' pictures of her holidaying in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer along with their two sons – Taimur and Jeh had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. It is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

She was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium in 2020.