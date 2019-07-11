Kareena Kapoor's latest picture from London shouts 'stunning'

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those actors from Bollywood, who doesn't have a presence on social media. However, her pictures and videos often find their way to the internet and make her fans go weak on their knees, thanks to her darling sister Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares pictures of Bebo. Her Instagram account is flooded with pictures and stories from her London vacation. The Kapoor sisters are currently in London where they are having a gala time with their family — Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Kiaan, Samaira, Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

In the meantime, Kareena who looked absolutely stunning in black. Kareena is seen in an all-black ensemble with no make look and is posing for the camera. Karisma captioned the picture as "#stunning", with a heart emoji.

Take a look at her post:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kareena and Saif headed to London in the May-end on a work-cum-holiday trip. While the 'Heroine' actress is shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', Saif has been filming for 'Jawaani Janeman' with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Kareena plays a cop in 'Angrezi Medium' that also stars Irrfan Khan. Recently, pictures and videos of the actress dressed up as the cop surfaced on the internet. Kareena, sporting a London Police outfit, looked super stylish as she walked down the street like a 'lady boss'. It is to be noted that Kareena is doing an extended cameo in the film.

The actress has also been shuttling between London and Mumbai for her debut television show 'Dance India Dance' where she is seen as one of the judges.

Speaking of her films, she has wrapped up shooting for 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar which is slated for release this year. She is also expected to begin shooting for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' that features Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor among others.