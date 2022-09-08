Kareena Kapoor's sassy reply to why son Jeh Ali Khan is 'grumpy on camera' is so Bebo like!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration to many working women out there. The diva never really was off on a maternity break and didn't stop working at all after having two kids - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

In her latest interview with News18, Bebo was quizzed over Jeh’s grumpy expression on camera, to which she gave a sassy reply, "You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20, and if at all he’s ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him."

In the same interview, Kareena also talked about raising Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, "My kids have to understand that both Saif and I are working parents. And it’s something I’ve always told Taimur. I’ve been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others his father has to."

"It’s something that he has understood, and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand, that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life. They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have two sons - Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016, and the couple was blessed with their second child Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.