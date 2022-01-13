Kareena Kapoor's terrace will remind you of a chessboard, check out her yoga mat and swanky mini car!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, after recovering from COVID-19 is back to her most loved thing - yoga! The fitness enthusiast took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek of her gorgeous terrace.

Kareena's huge terrace will remind you of a chessboard with black and white tiles. The diva can be seen in her yoga wear, all set for her drill with expert Anshuka. Also, do not miss the mini car which probably Taimur and baby Jeh play with.

In December, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Kareena Kapoor had contracted COVID-19. Now, they have recovered from the illness.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers have locked Baisakhi on April 14, 2022, as the release date of the film. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the six-time Academy Award-winning film Forest Gump that was written by Eric Roth.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, bringing them back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'.

It has been directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and music is composed by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.