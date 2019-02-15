Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Randhir Kapoor's birthday together - In Pics

New Delhi: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor turned a year older on February 15 and to celebrate his special day, the family got together and on his birthday eve partied at a plush Mumbai hotel. Karisma Kapoor was seen with her daughter Samiera, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too was spotted at the venue.

Bebo and Lolo looked stunning in their black dresses. Babita, Randhir Kapoor and other family members including Armaan and Aadar Jain were also licked by the paps. Check out their pictures.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Karisma looked gorgeous in her black dress with pink hearts motif all over. Also, her matching pumps in metallic sheen pink were eye-catching. Bebo, as usual, dazzled in a shimmery black sequins dress while Saif looked dapper.

Incidentally, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh along with Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala Padukone were also present at the same venue. The legendary badminton player was awarded at the Sportstar Aces awards function. He was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the entire family came together to support him.