Kareena posts black and white unseen pic of 'irreplaceable' uncle Rishi Kapoor with dad Randhir, mom Babita and RD Burman!

New Delhi: The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has created a void which can never be filled again. The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday, sending shock waves across the nation including his fans abroad. He died at 8.45 am in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai where he was admitted a day before.

The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year.

Niece and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an unseen old black and white gem of a picture of her 'irreplaceable' lot which has uncle Rishi Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita with the iconic music composer and singer RD Burman.

Earlier, she had posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor with father-in-law the legendary late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

On Rishi Kapoor's demise, celebrities, political leaders and fans expressed their condolences to the family in this hour of grief. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor's death sent shockwaves across the globe, with his fans mourning the demise of their favourite and original 'chocolate boy' of Indian cinema.