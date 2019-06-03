Kareena, Saif's Italian sojourn with Taimur Ali Khan is worth a freeze frame! See pics

New Delhi: The Pataudis are having a gala time in Tuscany, Italy these days. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are soaking in the sun and enjoying their vacay time together.

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared a bunch of her latest clicks from the far away land and we must say that each photo is worth a freeze frame. Check out the pictures here:

Tuscany became famous back home in India after Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli chose it at their dream wedding destination. The couple got hitched on December 11, 2017.

Coming back to Bebo and the Pataudis, who are chilling in Tuscany at present were earlier headed to London for some work commitments.

On the professional front, Kareena is busy with 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also, she will be seen in Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'. The stunner also has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' in her kitty. The film will release in 2020.

She will be making her television debut as a judge with 'Dance India Dance' season 7.

Saif meanwhile has a few interesting projects with him. He has 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan'. He also has 'Sacred Games 2' web series which the fans are eagerly waiting for.