close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan hits back at Scorsese over his comments on Marvel movies

This did not go down well with a lot of people, including Karen Gillan.

Karen Gillan hits back at Scorsese over his comments on Marvel movies
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress has expressed disappointment over filmmaker Martin Scorsese's comments about the Marvel movies.

Last week, Scorsese in an interview with Empire Magazine stated that he does not consider superhero films as cinema.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he had said.

This did not go down well with a lot of people, including Karen Gillan.

"I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema. Cinema is story-telling with visuals," Gillan told hollywoodreporter.com.

Gillan noted that the Guardians films are a true representation of director James Gunn, who had tweeted that he was "saddened" by Scorsese's opinion.

"There's so much heart and soul, and it's James' soul in there. He (James Gunn) injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor ... that's a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it's very cinematic. He's an artist," Gillan said.

 

Tags:
Karen GillanMartin ScorseseMarvel Movies
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan shoots for his next at Qutub Minar

Must Watch

PT31M14S

Watch Debate: Modi-Shah's experiment of 'New Kashmir' succeeds?