Karishma Kapoor Drops Beautiful Pictures From Her Magical Trip To Amritsar

New Delhi: Actor Karisma Kapoor is currently exploring the beauty of Amritsar and partaking in its delectable cuisine. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures from her recent trip to Amritsar.

In one of the images, she looks stunning in a pink suit. She is also seen wearing a slew of multi-coloured bangles. She completed her outfit with a pair of jhumkaas and a lovely bindi. After sharing pictures of her visit to The Golden Temple, she also posted a picture of herself enjoying a sumptuous meal.

She wrote in the caption, "Positive energy and Delicious food..A wonderful day spent in Amritsar"

Recently, she also attended the lavish party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for football icon David Beckham. Karisma Kapoor was spotted wearing traditional attire.

She also shared a picture with Beckham and captioned it as, "Did it for the kids...Swipe..Not really.. So warm and gracious #ForeverFan"

The actor was also seen with her sister Kareena Kapoor at superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. Karisma also posted a picture of herself on Instagram posting, "All set to dance the night away."

Kapoor ruled the Bollywood space 90s and early 2000s with films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Judwa'.