Karishma Tanna

The stunner is at Mykonos, Greece. 

Karishma Tanna dips into the pool, beats summer heat in her own style! Watch

New Delhi: Television actress Karishma Tanna is famous for her acting chops and incredible body of work. The famous face of telly world was seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has been around for more than a decade and is known for her roles. 

She is quite popular on social media as well. The tall and talented Tanna recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with fans. She can be seen beating the scorching summer heat by taking a dip into the pool. 

In the caption, she wrote: "Live life to the fullest! Just learnt it myself #mykonos #waterbaby #happiness #crazyme #travel"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The stunner is at Mykonos, Greece. 

On the professional front, Karishma swayed the viewers with her act in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. The first two parts of the show were immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti entice the viewers as new 'Naagins'. The leggy lass was also seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' and lasted as a finalist. 

 

