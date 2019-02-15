हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna dons a black bikini, enjoys her pool time—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small screens, Karishma Tanna has a solid fanbase on social media. She has been around in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and fans love to follow her on Instagram as well.

The leggy lass recently shared pictures on Instagram which prove that she is a water baby. Karishma donned a black bikini and enjoyed her pool time. She captioned it as: “Aqua-Holic 
Splash splash!! #waterbaby #pool #live #love”

Karishma is quite a fitness freak and often sweats it out in a gym. So, opting swimming once in a while looks like a nice idea, what say!

On the professional front, Karishma swayed the viewers with her act in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. The first two parts of the show were immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

Karishma was seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' and was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' which hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

 

 

Karishma Tannakarishma tanna picsBikini picsNaaginkarishma tanna photos
