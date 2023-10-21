Karishma Tanna Looks Radiant In Bold Red Outfit Flaunting Her Perfect Curves, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Karishma Tanna, the recipient of the Best Actress award at the Busan Film Festival for her exceptional performance in Scoop recently returned to the city, and her presence at a high-profile event was a classic fashion moment that we need to appreciate. Her red carpet appearance was nothing short of spectacular, as she effortlessly exuded elegance and confidence.

In a sizzling red ensemble, the actress opted for a chic red gown with cut outs on the waist, and a striking bold lip that perfectly compliments the hue. Her hair, tastefully tied up, with metallic red statement earrings which added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. Karishma made an entrance that was impossible to ignore.

Karishma who posted pictures of her ensemble on her gram quickly received a flood of comments from fans saying, “Gorgeous beauty”, and “Slaying in red”.

As Karishma steps onto the red carpet, her elegant and classic choice of attire proves once again that she's not just an actress, she's a fashion icon in her own right. Her appearance at this event left everyone eagerly anticipating what she has in store for her fans next.

Recently, Karishma bagged Best Lead Actress category for her outstanding performance in the acclaimed Netflix series 'Scoop' at Busan Film Festival 2023.

'Scoop,' the web series that catapulted Karishma Tanna to international acclaim, has been a game-changer in the entertainment industry. Available on Netflix, the show seamlessly weaves the intrigue of Mumbai's crime underbelly with exceptional direction, breathtaking cinematography, and a stellar cast. Karishma Tanna's portrayal of Jagruti Pathak was nothing short of mesmerizing, leaving an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike.

In response to her win, Karishma Tanna shared her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' Big thank you to Netflix and Hansal Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future."