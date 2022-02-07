Karishma Tanna prepares 'meetha' for her first 'Rasoi'

NEW DELHI: New bride Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera, is now enjoying post-wedding rituals.

 

On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her first "rasoi" ceremony.

She posted a video of her preparing a sweet dish at her home. At the end of the clip, we can see Varun feeding her the delicious dessert she had cooked.

"Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye," Karishma captioned the post.

 

After seeing the video, several fans sent their best wishes to the couple. Some also asked Karishma the recipe of the dish she made.

"Wow, this looks delicious!! Recipe pls," a social media user commented.

Karishma and Varun's wedding was held in Mumbai on February 5. 

Section: 
People
Domain: 
Others
Home Title: 

Karishma Tanna prepares 'meetha' for her first 'Rasoi'

Karishma Tanna prepares &#039;meetha&#039; for her first &#039;Rasoi&#039;
Image Caption: 
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Tags: 
Karishma Tanna
pehle rasoi
newlywed couple
hubby Varun Bangera
post-wedding rituals
sneak peek
Viral video
News Source: 
Bureau
Yes
0.00
No
Facebook Instant Article: 
Yes
Mobile Title: 
Karishma Tanna prepares 'meetha' for her first 'Rasoi'
Heading for Modify by Author: 
Edited By:
Show 1st Tag on Story Page: 
Yes
Publish Later: 
No
Publish At: 
Monday, February 7, 2022 - 22:15
Top News: 
No
Created By: 
Updated By: 
Published By: 
Meta Keywords: 
Karishma Tanna, pehle rasoi, newlywed couple, hubby Varun Bangera, post-wedding rituals, sneak peek, viral video
Is Breaking News: 
No
Request Count: 
1