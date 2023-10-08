trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672565
Karishma Tanna Spells Glam In Stunning Black And White Saree, Adds A Classic Twist In Her Trip To Busan

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karishma Tanna Spells Glam In Stunning Black And White Saree, Adds A Classic Twist In Her Trip To Busan Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karishma Tanna, the Bollywood sensation, has arrived in Korea for the Busan International Film Festival, and it isn’t just for her remarkable acting skills making the headlines. The Indian actor, nominated for Best Lead Actress at the festival, made quite an impression with her unique fashion choice—a saree with a contemporary twist in her day 1 look of the festival. 

Karishma’s outfit was a fusion of Indian tradition and modern style. She donned a striking black printed saree by JJ Valaya. What set her look apart was the addition of a long coat, which added an air of sophistication and glamour. A waist belt accentuated her silhouette, adding the contemporary twist and edgy black boots and sunglasses, completed the ensemble. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Karishma Tanna's look celebrated Indian culture while making a statement on the global fashion stage. It was a captivating blend of tradition and modernity that showcased the evolution of Indian fashion. 

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that she was the sole Indian actor to receive a nomination this year. She has been nominated for the Best Lead Actress award for her role in the Netflix series ‘Scoop’.

