हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna ties knot with beau Varun Bangera, FIRST pic, videos out!

Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna on Saturday tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera and it was no less than dream come true moment for both of them.

Karishma Tanna ties knot with beau Varun Bangera, FIRST pic, videos out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna on Saturday tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera and it was no less than dream come true moment for both of them.

For the wedding, the bride opted for a baby pink lehanga along with matching jewellery while her groom was seen in a white sherwani with a pink turban which was coordinating well with Karishma’s lehanga. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WedAbout.com (@wedabout)

The picture was shared with Karishma’s fanpages and has now gone viral on social media. 

Their wedding festivities kick-started from February 4, 2022 with the actress sharing several pictures of her haldi ceremony on her Instagram account. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WedAbout.com (@wedabout)

 Looking absolutely ethereal, the leggy lass matched her outfit with that of Varun. Dreamy pastels and flower jewellery completed her Haldi look. Also, the adorable duo shared a passionate kiss while enjoying their big day. 

For the unaware, Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo managed to keep their relationship hush-hush until this year. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Surve (@ajaysurve12)

It was only in November 2021 that reports of Karishma and Varun getting engaged surfaced, after a friend of the actress shared an Instagram story with the duo together and that sparked her engagement rumour. The actress also put up a gram story of 'Congratulations'. 

For the unversed, Naagin actress Karishma Tanna was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and dated co-contestant Upen Patel at that time. 

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

We wish them both a very Happy Married life!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karishma Tannabeau Varun BangeraJust MarriedFirst picturedreamy weddingBigg Boss 7 contestant
Next
Story

Asha Bhosle rushes to meet sister Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy Hospital

Must Watch

PT21M53S

Game Of Votes: Kairana Vs Kisan in Western Uttar Pradesh?