Karishma Tanna ties knot with beau Varun Bangera, FIRST pic, videos out!

NEW DELHI: Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna on Saturday tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera and it was no less than dream come true moment for both of them.

For the wedding, the bride opted for a baby pink lehanga along with matching jewellery while her groom was seen in a white sherwani with a pink turban which was coordinating well with Karishma’s lehanga.

The picture was shared with Karishma’s fanpages and has now gone viral on social media.

Their wedding festivities kick-started from February 4, 2022 with the actress sharing several pictures of her haldi ceremony on her Instagram account.

Looking absolutely ethereal, the leggy lass matched her outfit with that of Varun. Dreamy pastels and flower jewellery completed her Haldi look. Also, the adorable duo shared a passionate kiss while enjoying their big day.

For the unaware, Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo managed to keep their relationship hush-hush until this year.

It was only in November 2021 that reports of Karishma and Varun getting engaged surfaced, after a friend of the actress shared an Instagram story with the duo together and that sparked her engagement rumour. The actress also put up a gram story of 'Congratulations'.

For the unversed, Naagin actress Karishma Tanna was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and dated co-contestant Upen Patel at that time.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

We wish them both a very Happy Married life!