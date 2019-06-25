close

Karisma Kapoor, 45 today, oozes oomph in black monokini - Take a look

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who turned 45 on Tuesday, treated her Instafam to a picture of herself chilling by a poolside in a black monokini and looking gorgeous as ever. 

Along with the post, Karisma added a beautiful note and said, "Love yourself at every age. #NoFilter #BirthdayMood."

The comment thread of Karisma's post is full of birthday wishes for the actress. Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Rhea Kapoor, Amrita Arora are some of the stars who posted their comments on the picture that has got over 1.5 lakh likes in just an hour. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love urself at every age  #nofilter #birthdaymood

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma is celebrating her 45th birthday in London along with her children Samiera and Kiaan. Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are also in London for a work-cum-leisure trip. The Kapoors and the Khans ringed in Karisma's birthday together.

Karisma is constantly keeping her Instagram timeline updated with postcards from London. Here are some of the recent ones:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #chill

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinning once again  #balmain #black #sisters #aboutlastnight

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lazy saturday...  #holidays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma has hit films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, —Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain,Fiza and Zubeidaa to her credits. She made a comeback with 2012's Dangerous Ishqq and took a sabbatical again. Her next project is a web-series titled 'Mentalhood' and is expected to release soon.

Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor!

