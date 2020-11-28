Karisma Kapoor and Anil Kapoor give a shoutout to Coolie No. 1 trailer!

New Delhi: The OG Coolie No. 1 actress Karisma Kapoor and the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor took to their social media to welcome Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to the coolie fam.

Set for its global premiere this Christmas, Amazon Prime Video's Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania among others.

The makers have dropped the Coolie No. 1 trailer today and it has been one of the trending topics on social media.

Aeeeee coolie coolie coolie trailer out now https://t.co/eqyqOTw5l7 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 28, 2020

Check it out:

Several celebrities expressed their likeness for the trailer and congratulated Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for their project.

The film is a remake of the 1995 comedy-drama starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. David Dhawan directed the original as well the sequel. This happens to be his 45th film as a director.

Coolie No. 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on Christmas, December 25, 2020.