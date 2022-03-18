हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karisma Kapoor extends Holi greetings, shares throwback picture with Randhir Kapoor, Babita

Karisma Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, shared a throwback picture with her parents - Randhir Kapoor and Babita, while greeting her fans on the occasion of Holi. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: The festival of colours, Holi, has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood stars have taken to social media to wish their fans. Actor Karisma Kapoor also extended her warm greetings to everyone with a throwback photo.

Taking to her Instagram Handle, the 'Hero No. 1' actor shared a black and white picture from her childhood days. 

In the image, little Karisma can be seen enjoying her time with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She captioned her post by writing, "Happy Holi. From mine to yours. #Nostalgia #RKHoli.

"Karisma's post accumulated several likes and comments from B-town celebrities and fans. Saba Pataudi wrote, 'Happy Holi' with a heart emoticon, while Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Currently, Karisma is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with her sister Kareena Kapoor, friend Natasha Poonawalla and children Taimur and Jeh.

