Salman Khan

Karisma Kapoor gets nostalgic as Andaz Apna Apna completes 25 years

Popular Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna has completed 25 years of release. It made its way to the theatres on November 4, 1994, and is hailed as a cult since then.

Karisma Kapoor gets nostalgic as Andaz Apna Apna completes 25 years

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna has completed 25 years of release. It made its way to the theatres on November 4, 1994, and is hailed as a cult since then.

The romantic-comedy was directed Rajkumar Santoshi and starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

To celebrate the film's completion of 25 years, Karisma took to Instagram to share an old pic from the films and wrote, "Woah 25 years of Andaaz Apna Apna.
Ke Dil Mera Dhak Dhak Dole
Deewana Liye Jaaye Hichkole #andazapnaapna #crazymemories."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Apart from Salman, Aamir, the film also featured Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal, Tiku Talsania, Shehzad Khan, and the late Viju Khote in pivotal roles.

The film gave us some of the iconic characters such as Crime Master Gogo, Amar Manohar and Prem Bhopali, Ram Gopal and Shyam Gopal Bajaj/Teja. 

           

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna
