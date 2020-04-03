हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Karisma Kapoor pledges support to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

The "Dil To Pagal Hai" actor, however, didn't reveal the amount of donation.

Karisma Kapoor pledges support to fight against coronavirus COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, actress Karisma Kapoor has revealed that she along with her children, Samaira and Kiaan, will be extending financial support to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share the update, while urging her fans and followers to pitch in as every small bit will help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM CARES Fund and The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit... for our country, for humanity," read an image posted by the actress.

"We donated , please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives.. #indiafightscorona #jaihind," she wrote as a caption to the image.

The "Dil To Pagal Hai" actor, however, didn't reveal the amount of donation.

With the donation, Karisma has joined her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan -- who along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan pledged her support to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

Other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, have extended support to the PM Cares Fund as well.

 

CoronavirusKarisma KapoorCOVID19
