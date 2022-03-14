हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Karisma Kapoor reunites with Madhuri Dixit, fans want 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2'

'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' released in 1997 and starred Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in leading roles.

Karisma Kapoor reunites with Madhuri Dixit, fans want &#039;Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2&#039;

Mumbai: Reunions always bring a smile to your face and more so if they are from your favourite ‘90s movies. This time, this sweet nostalgia was experienced by actors Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The two leading ladies, whom we saw together in the hit musical drama ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, met in a studio recently.

Karisma, who is very active on social media, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Madhuri. The duo was looking flawless in the image. While Karisma donned in a patterned pantsuit, Madhuri wore a mint green saree. She captioned, "Look who I bumped into at the studio my all-time fav MDji. #memoriesandmagic."

The post was accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from netizens. Madhuri was among the first celebs to react to the post and she dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Later, netizens flooded the post with lots of love. Many of them wished for a ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2’ while many others started to comment on popular songs from the film.

A fan wrote, "Arey re arey ye kya hua ...Moment." Others wrote, "The best duo."Dil Toh Pagal Hai part 2," other fan commented.

It was in 1997 when late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra`s `Dil Toh Pagal Hai` hit the screens. The film starred Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in leading roles. The movie was a huge success.

