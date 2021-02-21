Karisma shares a beautiful pic on Insta as sister Kareena becomes mom for second timeKarisma Kapoor shares a beautiful photo on Instagram as sister Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes mom for the second time

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karisma Kapoor shares a beautiful photo on Instagram to celebrate sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan becoming a mom for the second time. Kareena delivered a baby boy on February 21. She is also mommy to four years old Taimur Ali Khan.

New Delhi: Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share the good news of her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan delivering her second baby today morning (February 21). The happy aunt shared an adorable throwback picture from when Kareena was born. Karisma along with her father Randhir Kapoor can be seen holding baby Kareena.

Karisma captioned her photo as, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited”. 

Earlier, Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed the news of her daughter welcoming a baby boy to ETimes. "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being," shared the happy grandfather.

Randhir also shared Kareena’s first born, four years old Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction on the addition of a new member in the family. “"Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart,” said Randhir.

Actor Saif Ali Khan also released a statement which read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena’s family and friends, including Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and others have taken to Instagram to congratulate the second time mommy.

 

